Soccer-Injured Kante and Tolisso to miss France World Cup qualifiers

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-09-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 19:41 IST
France midfielders N'Golo Kante and Corentin Tolisso have been ruled out of France's World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia, Ukraine and Finland with injuries, the French federation said on Wednesday.

Kante suffered an ankle injury and Tolisso picked up a calf injury and were replaced in the squad by Adrien Rabiot and Matteo Guendouzi.

The world champions take on Bosnia later on Wednesday in Strasbourg before travelling to Ukraine and hosting Finland in Lyon.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

