Left Menu

Chamarajanagar DC's faces flak for linking COVID-19 vaccination with disbursal of pension and ration

He will also not do it, no officer will do it eventually... he said.Meanwhile, Congress Karnataka president D K Shivakumar urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to suspend the officer and file a case against him.Is he a Chakravarthy emperor

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-09-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 21:02 IST
Chamarajanagar DC's faces flak for linking COVID-19 vaccination with disbursal of pension and ration
  • Country:
  • India

The Chamarajanagar district Deputy Commissioner (DC) M R Ravi has drawn flak for linking COVID-19 vaccination with disbursal of pension and ration.

With his announcement on Tuesday about ''No Vaccination, No Ration'' and ''No Vaccination, No Pension'' from September 1 drawing widespread criticism and the Health Minister too stating that it was not the stand of the government, the DC on Wednesday issued a clarification that no official orders have been issued in this regard and there was no question of halting ration or pension.

''...keeping in mind the public interest and to protect lives, from September 1, we will start a programme, under which the beneficiaries should have got vaccinated to get ration, with a slogan No Vaccination, No Ration to eradicate vaccine hesitancy and create awareness,'' the DC had told reporters on Tuesday, noting that there are about 2.90 lakh beneficiaries under BPL and Antyodaya card in the district.

''Also there will also be No Vaccination, No Pension. There are about 2.20 lakh people in the district who get pension under various schemes in the district, this is to create awareness among them.I have given instructions to all banks in this regard,'' he had added.

However, Health Minister K Sudhakar clarified that it was not the decision of the government and that he will speak to the DC.

''..I'm not aware of it, it is not the government's decision. Mostly the DC locally with an intention to overcome vaccine hesitancy might have taken such a decision. I will speak to the DC. He will also not do it, no officer will do it eventually...'' he said.

Meanwhile, Congress Karnataka president D K Shivakumar urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to suspend the officer and file a case against him.

''Is he a Chakravarthy (emperor)? The first thing the Chief Minister should do is to suspend him (DC). It is a violation of human rights. A case has to be registered against him. Let them keep him in their (BJP) office if they want,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021