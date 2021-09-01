Left Menu

14-yr girl brutally murdered in Guwahati

Singh said police got intimation of the crime at around 1130 am and a team from the Latasil police station, which is just a few hundred metres away from the house, reached the spot within minutes.We found that a minor girl was murdered at her rented house by unknown culprits.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 01-09-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 21:04 IST
14-yr girl brutally murdered in Guwahati
  • Country:
  • India

A minor girl was brutally murdered at her residence in Guwahati city on Wednesday, senior police officers said. The incident happened when the parents of the 14-year-old girl had gone out for work, they said. ''Preliminary probe suggests that she was stabbed multiple times on her back. She was also hit on her head by a pressure cooker, and a pestle used for smashing spices. We have recovered all the items from the spot,'' they said. Guwahati Police Commissioner Harmeet Singh and other officials rushed to the site in Uzanbazar area, a locality adjacent to the Gauhati High Court. Singh said police got intimation of the crime at around 11:30 am and a team from the Latasil police station, which is just a few hundred metres away from the house, reached the spot within minutes.

''We found that a minor girl was murdered at her rented house by unknown culprits. Forensic team, CID, and sniffer dogs reached the spot and are carrying out an investigation,'' he added.

When asked if the girl was sexually assaulted, the Police Commissioner said the body has been sent for post mortem examination and it will be known after the availability of the report.

''Forensic evidence has been collected and investigation is on. We assure you, we will nab the culprit,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021