Jharkhand HC orders CBI probe in Rupa Tirkey death case

The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday ordered for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Rupa Tirkey, who was a sub-inspector with Jharkhand Police.

Jharkhand HC orders CBI probe in Rupa Tirkey death case
The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday ordered for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Rupa Tirkey, who was a sub-inspector with Jharkhand Police. Tirkey had died allegedly by suicide in early May at her government accommodation at Sahebganj.

While handing over the case to CBI, the High Court observed that this is the rarest of the rare case. According to Advocate Rajeev Kumar, there are few things that made the ground for the CBI probe.

"The viscera report was not preserved by the police when it was clearly mentioned in the writ petition that she was murdered. The postmortem report revealed that there were external injuries on her body. Her feet were touching the ground," petitioner's advocate Rajeev Kumar said. "The court has also initiated the process of criminal contempt against Jharkhand Advocate General Rajiv Ranjan and Additional Advocate General Sachin Kumar and the court has asked them to submit their reply by October 5," Kumar added.

"The matter of contempt against the two top law officers of the state arose during the hearing of Rupa Tirkey's case. "When Ranjan stated that the matter should be posted before the bench comprising of Chief Justice as on the previous date, he heard the counsel for petitioner stating that '200% the matter is going to be allowed to CBI. In petition, it is stated that despite the Court's strict observations directing the Advocate General to file an affidavit, he stated that his oral submissions are sufficient. Furthermore, the Additional Advocate General Sachin Kumar vehemently argued in a language not appropriate to be used before the Court. This was termed by the petitioner as conduct against the dignity of the court," Kumar added. "It was then the contempt petition that stated that after the submissions made by the Advocate General, the Additional AG Sachin Kumar vehemently argued in a language not appropriate to be used before the Court,"he said. (ANI)

