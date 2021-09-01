Govt will restart identifying people who fought for creation of Ukd: CM

The Uttarakhand government will soon restart identifying the left-out people, who agitated for the creation of the new state, to grant them or their dependents monthly pension.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made this announcement on Wednesday after paying tribute at the martyrs’ memorial in Khatima to the people who spearheaded the movement for the creation of the new state and were killed.

The identification of agitators for the state was not done after July 30, 2018, the chief minister said.

A new government order will be issued soon for identification of those statehood agitators left out of the process to include them in the list and the process will go on till December 31 this year, he added.

Dependents of such people will continue to get a pension of Rs 3,100 a month after their death, Dhami said.

All demands of the statehood agitators will be considered and efforts will be made to ensure they are given preference in jobs in the industrial sector, he said. Dhami also honoured the kin of statehood agitators killed during the movement for the creation of a separate Uttarakhand.

