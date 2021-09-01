Mumbai: Woman dies by suicide

A 32-year-old woman allegedly ended her life in Thakur Complex area in suburban Kandivali on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Leeladevi Kalvi, the woman, allegedly hanged herself at her house when her husband was away, said an official.

According to her husband she was disturbed for the last few days and had stopped talking, the official said, adding that an Accidental Death Report has been filed at Samatanagar police station and further probe is on.

