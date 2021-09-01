Left Menu

RSS chief Bhagwat to tour Rajasthan this month

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will visit Rajasthan in September.Bhagwat will visit and tour the state in two phases, said an RSS statement.In the first phase, Bhagwat will tour Chittorgarh for four days from September 17 to 20, and tour Jodhpur from September 24 to 26 in the second phase.In a statement, Kshetra Sanghchalak Ramesh Agarwal said the RSS chief will also stay in Udaipur for three days and one day in Bhilwara. There is no public program on all three days during the stay.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-09-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 22:47 IST
In a statement, Kshetra Sanghchalak Ramesh Agarwal said the RSS chief will also stay in Udaipur for three days and one day in Bhilwara. There is no public program on all three days during the stay. The administrative guidelines of the Corona Protocol will be followed during the stay, he added.

