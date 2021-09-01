NMCG & SAIARD ink MoU to create, enhance capacity building on integrated river basin management

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and South Asian Institute for Advanced Research and Development (SAIARD) have signed an MoU to create and enhance capacity building on integrated river basin management, a statement said on Wednesday. With the signing of this MoU, SIAIRD will also henceforth be considered as the regional capacity building centre for NMCG.

''Both NMCG and SAIARD will work together to create and enhance capacity building on integrated river basin management, with a focus on geospatial technology in riverine ecosystems,'' the statement said. The MoU will also enable the two to conduct studies pertaining to diverse thematic areas in the field of integrated river basin management with an emphasis on management of water, wastewater and integrated urban water management for the development of sustainable practices for rejuvenation of river and water systems.

This will also provide support in policy making for the development of riverine areas and river sensitive urban planning, and develop a dedicated GIS application-based river research centre in the eastern and north-eastern region.

This will also enable developing a digital river library, river museum and online news portal.

Additionally, an MoU was also signed between NIUA and SAIARD. NMCG is working with NIUA to develop river sensitive master plans and urban river management plans, it said.

