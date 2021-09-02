Maha: Woman hurls stones at minister Ashok Chavan's house in Nanded
The woman then hurled stones at them before leaving the spot, the officer said.A case was registered against her under IPC section 336 rash act endangering another persons life. The woman was later tracked down and questioned, the officer said. She has not been arrested though, he added.
- Country:
- India
A 34-year-old woman threw stones at the police check-post outside Maharashtra PWD minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan's residence in Nanded city on Wednesday morning after she was denied entry, a police official said.
The woman arrived at the former chief minister's house and told the police personnel at the gate that she wanted to meet him, said inspector Anant Narute of Shivajinagar police station.
''The policemen on duty told her that the minister was not at home. The woman then hurled stones at them before leaving the spot,'' the officer said.
A case was registered against her under IPC section 336 (rash act endangering another person's life). The woman was later tracked down and questioned, the officer said. She has not been arrested though, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Shivajinagar
- Nanded city
- Congress
- Anant Narute
- Ashok Chavan's
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena slams Maharashtra Governor over MLCs nomination row
SC dismisses plea of ex-Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh seeking quashing of FIR lodged by CBI against him in corruption case.
SC dismisses plea of ex-Maharashtra home minister seeking quashing of FIR registered by CBI
Supreme Court dismisses plea of Maharashtra's former home minister against CBI FIR
Member of international drug cartel nabbed by Maharashtra ATS in Delhi