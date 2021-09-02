Pak FM Qureshi speaks with Canadian counterpart Garneau; discusses Afghan crisis

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday spoke with his Canadian counterpart Marc Garneau and the two leaders reviewed the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan besides discussing possibilities of providing humanitarian support to the strife-torn country.

Qureshi, who received a video call from Garneau, stressed the need to achieve inclusive political settlement, urging "the international community to stay engaged with Afghanistan to put it on the path of progress and prosperity after four decades of conflict," according to Pakistan's Foreign Office.

The two Foreign Ministers reviewed the rapidly changing situation in Afghanistan and also discussed possibilities of providing humanitarian support to the country, it said.

Garneau expressed gratitude to Pakistan for supporting the evacuation process and providing logistical support in running rescue missions for Canadian citizens successfully and ensuring seamless repatriation of Canadian officials and nationals from Afghanistan.

He informed that Canada had provided 50 million Canadian Dollars of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

Qureshi reiterated that Pakistan would continue to provide all possible support in evacuation of stranded Canadian citizens as well as for providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

he also called upon the Canadian Government to ease the visa regime for Pakistani nationals, in particular students.

He also asked for a positive revision of travel advisory for Pakistan like the UK as well as the United Nations and other partners.

This was the third call by the Canadian Foreign Minister in quick succession, reflective of close coordination and understanding between Pakistan and Canada, the FO said. Separately, Qureshi also held talks with his Netherlands counterpart Sigrid Kaag and the two leaders urged for an inclusive political set up in Afghanistan.

"We are looking at the next phase that what kind of government is formed in Afghanistan, how inclusive it is and how we react to it," he said, adding that evacuation had almost been done and Pakistan will facilitate further if there are some people to leave Afghanistan.

Kaag, who was on a visit to Pakistan, said that an inclusive political settlement is vital for a stable and peaceful Afghanistan.

She said her country has long been a contributor to the prospects and growth of the people of Afghanistan and generally contributes around 60 million Euros as humanitarian assistance in the past and it will continue to do so in future as well.

"We are cognizant of the fact that humanitarian needs are growing, particularly at this time and stage," she said.

She said the European Union will hopefully put together a new strategy on how to deal with the possible risk and continue to build a counter terrorism strategy to focus on humanitarian needs.

Earlier, the Foreign Office said in a statement that Pakistan and the Netherlands have been in close contact in the wake of recent developments in Afghanistan and the two Foreign Ministers had a telephonic conversation on August 21.

The visit of Foreign Minister Kaag will add to the current momentum of high-level exchanges and help further strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, according to the FO.

Her visit is taking place a day after German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas visited Pakistan and held talks with Qureshi and also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. He also met army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

