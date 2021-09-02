Left Menu

Mamata inaugurates 'lotus feet' of ISKCON founder

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-09-2021 00:40 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 00:40 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday inaugurated the ''lotus feet'' of Bhaktivedanta Swami Srila Prabhupada, the founder of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), on his 125th birth anniversary.

The ''lotus feet'' has been erected at a house in Tollygunge area in south Kolkata, where the founder Acharya was born on September 1, 1896, a spokesman for the ISKCON said.

Banerjee inaugurated the footprints through virtual mode from Panagarh in Paschim Bardhaman district.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

