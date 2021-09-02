Mamata inaugurates 'lotus feet' of ISKCON founder

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday inaugurated the ''lotus feet'' of Bhaktivedanta Swami Srila Prabhupada, the founder of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), on his 125th birth anniversary.

The ''lotus feet'' has been erected at a house in Tollygunge area in south Kolkata, where the founder Acharya was born on September 1, 1896, a spokesman for the ISKCON said.

Banerjee inaugurated the footprints through virtual mode from Panagarh in Paschim Bardhaman district.