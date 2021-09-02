DCW takes cognizance of civil defence volunteer’s murder in Haryana

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday took suo motu cognizance of media reports about the murder of a civil defence volunteer in Haryana’s Faridabad and initiated an enquiry into it, it said in a statement.

According to reports, the victim was deployed at the DM office, southeast district. Reportedly, she was missing since August 27 and her mutilated body was found from Surajkund, Faridabad on August 30 in a mutilated condition, the statement said.

This is a very serious matter and the DCW has instituted an enquiry into the same. The commission has sent a notice to the station house officer of Surajkund Police Station in Faridabad, it said.

The DCW has asked to provide a copy of the FIR, postmortem report, details of the arrested accused, whether sections of sexual assault have been added, and detailed action taken report in the matter by September 6, the statement added.

One Mohammad Nizamuddin (25), a resident of Jaitpur Extension, came to Kalindi Kunj Police Station and confessed that on August 26, he fatally injured his wife in Suraj Kund, police said.

The man said he was working with the civil defence and in January last year, a woman, resident of Sangam Vihar, came to the DM office in Lajpat Nagar after being selected in the civil defence. They reportedly become friends, police said.

According to Nizamuddin, they got married at Saket court on June 11, however, he later learnt that the woman had relations with some other people. He tried to counsel her on several occasions but she refused to pay heed, police said.

He further said on August 26, she called him at Lajpat Nagar and they headed towards Surajkund on his bike. An argument ensued and in fit of rage, he repeatedly attacked the victim with a knife and thereafter, hid her body in the bushes, they said. However, the next morning he confessed his crime at Kalindi Kunj Police Station, they said, adding a case has been registered at Surajkund Police Station.