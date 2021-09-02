Left Menu

UK shopper numbers improve in August, narrowing gap on pre-pandemic level

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-09-2021 04:31 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 04:31 IST
UK shopper numbers improve in August, narrowing gap on pre-pandemic level
The number of shoppers hitting Britain's high streets, shopping centres and retail parks continued to improve in August, with the gap on the same month in 2019 reducing to -18.6% from -24.2% in July, footfall data compiled by Springboard showed.

Footfall in central London, which has been hit by an absence of foreign tourists and a reduced numbers of commuters, was 38% below the 2019 level, Springboard said on Thursday, considerably better than -50.4% recorded in July.

In large cities outside of the capital, the improvement in footfall in August was nearly double that in smaller high streets, putting them at a comparable level versus 2019 for the first time, Springboard said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

