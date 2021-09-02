U.S. climate envoy Kerry urges China to do more to cut emissions
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry encouraged China to do more to reduce emissions during a virtual meeting on global climate change with Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday, a State Department spokesperson said.
"Secretary Kerry affirmed that the United States remains committed to cooperating with the world to tackle the climate crisis, which must be addressed with the seriousness and urgency that it demands, and encouraged the PRC to take additional steps to reduce emissions," the spokesperson said.
