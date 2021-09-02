Left Menu

India reports 47,092 new COVID-19 cases, 509 deaths

India reported 47,092 new COVID-19 cases and 509 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 10:12 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 10:12 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
India reported 47,092 new COVID-19 cases and 509 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. As many as 35,181 patients recovered across the country from the viral disease in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 3,20,28,825. The current recovery rate is at 97.48 per cent.

With 509 fatalities, the COVID death toll in the country reached 4,39,529. Notably, of the total new cases recorded in the country, Kerala reported 32,803 new COVID cases and 173 deaths on Wednesday.

With the addition of new cases, the active caseload of India reached 3,89,583, which is 1.19 per cent of the total cases. Currently, the daily positivity rate is at 2.80 per cent. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of samples tested till today is 52,31,84,293 crore. Of which, 16,06,785 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, India has administered over 66.30 crore vaccine doses so far. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, more than 81 lakh doses were administered in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

