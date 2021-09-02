Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar lays wreath at Gaurav Stambh monument in Naval Dockyard in Mumbai
Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command on Thursday laid a wreath at the Gaurav Stambh monument in the Naval Dockyard premises.
He also received the Victory Flame, commemorating 50 years of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Indo-Pak War.
Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, PVSM, AVSM, VSM took charge as the Flag Officer Commanding-In-Chief of Western Naval Command (WNC) on February 28, 2021 at Mumbai. (ANI)
