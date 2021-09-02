Left Menu

Junior engineer of UP power corporation suspended for seeking money for new connections: Official

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 02-09-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 13:08 IST
Junior engineer of UP power corporation suspended for seeking money for new connections: Official
  • Country:
  • India

A junior engineer of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has been suspended after an audio clip, in which he was purportedly heard demanding Rs 500 for every new electricity connection, went viral on the social media, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, Aswani Verma, was posted at the Faridpur sub-station.

UPPCL Executive Engineer Ashok Chaurasia also recommended action against computer operator Shivam and lineman Sobaran Singh for allegedly helping Verma in his activities.

He said a committee will be formed to probe the matter and further action will be taken after the panel submits its report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
4
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021