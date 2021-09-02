Junior engineer of UP power corporation suspended for seeking money for new connections: Official

A junior engineer of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has been suspended after an audio clip, in which he was purportedly heard demanding Rs 500 for every new electricity connection, went viral on the social media, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, Aswani Verma, was posted at the Faridpur sub-station.

UPPCL Executive Engineer Ashok Chaurasia also recommended action against computer operator Shivam and lineman Sobaran Singh for allegedly helping Verma in his activities.

He said a committee will be formed to probe the matter and further action will be taken after the panel submits its report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)