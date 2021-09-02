Left Menu

Need objective assessment of working of insolvency law: IBBI chief

IBBI Chairperson M S Sahoo on Thursday pitched for a comprehensive and objective framework to assess the working of the insolvency law to make prompt course corrections.His remarks come against the backdrop of diverse views being expressed on the overall impact of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code IBC, which came into force in 2016.The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India IBBI is a key institution in implementing the IBC, which provides for a market-linked and time-bound resolution of stressed assets.We need a framework for a comprehensive and objective assessment of IBC...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 13:25 IST
Need objective assessment of working of insolvency law: IBBI chief
  • Country:
  • India

IBBI Chairperson M S Sahoo on Thursday pitched for a comprehensive and objective framework to assess the working of the insolvency law to make prompt course corrections.

His remarks come against the backdrop of diverse views being expressed on the overall impact of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which came into force in 2016.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) is a key institution in implementing the IBC, which provides for a market-linked and time-bound resolution of stressed assets.

''We need a framework for a comprehensive and objective assessment (of IBC)... to stay on course, assess performance... and make prompt course corrections,'' he said.

He was speaking at a conference on the five years of IBC organised by industry body CII.

Sahoo stressed that a tailor-made framework for an objective assessment of the working of the IBC is necessary ''if we wish to move out from subjective views which are being presented as assessments''.

The IBBI chief also called for efforts to find solutions in the market rather than ''always ask for the state to find a solution for market problems''.

The IBC has undergone six amendments in less than five years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
4
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021