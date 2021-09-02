Left Menu

C'garh: CRPF jawan injured in IED blast in Bijapur district

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 02-09-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 13:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED), planted by Naxals, exploded in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred around 11.30 am on the Awapalli-Basaguda route under Basaguda police station limits, where a team from the CRPF's 168th battalion was out on a road security and area domination operation, a senior official said.

When the patrolling team was cordoning off the route near Timmapur village, head constable Shilachand Minj inadvertently stepped on the pressure IED connection, triggering the blast, he said.

The jawan, who sustained injuries on his legs, was shifted to the CRPF's local field hospital, where his condition is stated to be out of danger, the official said.

A search operation is currently underway in the area, he added.

