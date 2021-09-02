China reacts positively to Russian plan to hold first 'Extended Troika' meeting in Kabul after Taliban seizes power

China on Thursday reacted positively to a Russian proposal to convene a new meeting of the 'Extended Troika' on Afghanistan in Kabul - the first such conference since the Taliban seized power last month.

Russia plans to convene a new meeting of the 'Extended Troika' on Afghanistan in Kabul after the resumption of commercial flights, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov was quoted as saying by the Russian news agency Sputnik.

''We believe we should contribute to urgent stabilisation jointly with other international partners,” Morgulov said.

''To that end, we plan to convene a new meeting of the Extended Troika, which includes Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan, in Kabul as soon as there are conditions. I mainly refer to the resumption of the Kabul airport operation for commercial civil aviation flights,'' he said.

On Tuesday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told the media that efforts are underway to reopen the Kabul airport to civilian air traffic.

Asked for his reaction to the Russian proposal, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing on Thursday that China and Russia are in ''in-depth and robust'' communication on the evolving situation in Afghanistan after the US withdrawal.

''A proper settlement of the Afghan issue requires the participation and support of the international community,'' Wang said.

''There are many mechanisms on Afghanistan, each with its own features and highlights, and complementing each other. China has been maintaining close coordination with the relevant sides on the Afghan issue,” he said.

''Between China and Russia there are in-depth robust strategic communication coordination at all levels. Under new circumstances, China will continue to work with the international community to work for the soft landing of the situation in Afghanistan and Kabul,” he said.

''We will together help Afghanistan to restore order and for it to achieve peace and reconstruction,'' he said.

The ''extended Troika'' meeting was earlier held in Qatar on August 11. Talks under the format had earlier taken place on March 18 and April 30.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war. This forced Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to flee the country to the UAE.

For the US, it is totally a new situation as not only the Taliban seized power after the previous 'Extended Troika' meetings but also its troops had to withdraw in hurry amid the surging crowds of Afghan people at the Kabul airport wanting to leave the country to escape the wrath of the new regime.

