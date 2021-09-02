Boy stoned to death by uncle in UP

A 5-year-old boy was allegedly stoned to death by his uncle after the boy caught him stealing money in Bhora Kalan village here, police said on Thursday.

A case was registered in this regard following a complaint by the boy's father, they said.

"The accused Anuj Kumar has been arrested," Circle Officer Sharad Chand Sharma said.

According to police, the victim, Sandesh, saw his uncle stealing the money belonging to his father. Kumar later took away the boy and stoned him to death.

His body was recovered from a nearby forest on Wednesday, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)