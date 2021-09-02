Left Menu

Poland says it is taking steps to counter any threat from military drills in Belarus

10, the defence ministry said on Thursday. Poland is expected to announce a state of emergency on Thursday in regions bordering Belarus after a sharp increase in migrants from countries such as Iraq and Afghanistan trying to cross the border, and the "West-2021" exercises have added to tensions. "We are using all means possible to monitor this exercise," the defence ministry said in an emailed statement.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 02-09-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 17:57 IST
Poland says it is taking steps to counter any threat from military drills in Belarus
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland is taking all steps necessary to counter any threats that could take place during military exercises in Belarus organized by the Russian army that will start on Sept. 10, the defense ministry said on Thursday. Poland is expected to announce a state of emergency on Thursday in regions bordering Belarus after a sharp increase in migrants from countries such as Iraq and Afghanistan trying to cross the border, and the "West-2021" exercises have added to tensions.

"We are using all means possible to monitor this exercise," the defense ministry said in an emailed statement. "At the same time, we are taking all necessary (political and military) measures to neutralize possible threats or provocations," it said, adding that it would not give exact details of what the measures were.

The "West-2021" drills will involve thousands of service personnel, including those from Moscow-led defense bloc member Kazakhstan, as well as tanks, artillery, and aircraft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
3
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021