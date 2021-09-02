China is open to dialogue and cooperation with U.S. on climate change, says top diplomat
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 02-09-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 18:16 IST
- Country:
- China
China is open to dialogue and cooperation with the United States on climate change, epidemic prevention, and other international and regional issues, China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi told visiting U.S. Climate envoy John Kerry, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
Yang also urged the U.S. to "correct wrongdoings" and put the bilateral relationships back on track as soon as possible, the ministry said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- United States
- Yang Jiechi
- Foreign Ministry
- U.S.
- Yang
- John Kerry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Turkmenistan minutely observing developments in Afghanistan: Foreign Ministry
A crash course in the United States on tracking, trapping and killing 'murder hornets'
Colombia to host Afghans making their way to the United States
Mexico wants talks with United States over auto content rules in trade pact
Vernacular.ai Rebrands to Skit, Opens New Headquarter in New York City in the United States