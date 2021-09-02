China is open to dialogue and cooperation with U.S. on climate change, says top diplomat

China is open to dialogue and cooperation with the United States on climate change, epidemic prevention, and other international and regional issues, China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi told visiting U.S. Climate envoy John Kerry, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Yang also urged the U.S. to "correct wrongdoings" and put the bilateral relationships back on track as soon as possible, the ministry said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)