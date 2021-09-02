Left Menu

China is open to dialogue and cooperation with U.S. on climate change, says top diplomat

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 02-09-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 18:16 IST
  • China

China is open to dialogue and cooperation with the United States on climate change, epidemic prevention, and other international and regional issues, China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi told visiting U.S. Climate envoy John Kerry, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Yang also urged the U.S. to "correct wrongdoings" and put the bilateral relationships back on track as soon as possible, the ministry said in a statement.

