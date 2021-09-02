Mexican president to write to Biden urging work visas for migrants
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 02-09-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 18:35 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he would send a letter by next week to U.S. President Joe Biden urging him to help craft a plan to offer work visas to migrants.
When asked during a regular news conference what steps would be taken to deal with a recent migrant caravan, Lopez Obrador said his government wanted to try to keep migrants in the south of the country so as not to expose them to risks on the journey.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexican
- Joe Biden
- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
- Lopez Obrador
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Interpol issues arrest warrant for Mexican airline co-founder -sources
Mexican journalist shot to death in Gulf coast state
5 dead, 2 missing in fire on Mexican Gulf oil platform
US President Joe Biden to virtually meet with G7 leaders; to discuss close coordination on Afghanistan policy
Mexican migration agent hospitalized after being struck in head by rock