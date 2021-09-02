Left Menu

Mexican president to write to Biden urging work visas for migrants

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 02-09-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 18:35 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he would send a letter by next week to U.S. President Joe Biden urging him to help craft a plan to offer work visas to migrants.

When asked during a regular news conference what steps would be taken to deal with a recent migrant caravan, Lopez Obrador said his government wanted to try to keep migrants in the south of the country so as not to expose them to risks on the journey.

