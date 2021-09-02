Left Menu

MP: Ganja worth Rs 2.30 crore seized in Satna; three held

The Madhya Pradesh police have seized ganja worth Rs 2.30 crore and arrested three members of an inter-state gang involved in smuggling the contraband from Odisha, a senior official said on Thursday.

PTI | Satna | Updated: 02-09-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 18:36 IST
MP: Ganja worth Rs 2.30 crore seized in Satna; three held
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh police have seized ganja worth Rs 2.30 crore and arrested three members of an inter-state gang involved in smuggling the contraband from Odisha, a senior official said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off that ganja from Odisha was being transported to Rewa via Satna, the police intercepted a truck at Kripalpur turn on Wednesday evening and recovered 1,160 kg of the contraband, Rewa zone Inspector General of Police Umesh Joga said. The narcotic substance was concealed in gunny bags kept under sacks of puffed rice, he said. The accused Suresh Yadav and Sonath Singh Yadav were from Uttarakhand, while Arun Kushwaha is a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, the official said.

The trio confessed that they were transporting the consignment from Odisha to Madhya Pradesh, and further interrogation is underway to unearth details of the gang's operations, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
3
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021