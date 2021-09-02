Left Menu

UP cybercrime police nabs 3 Haryana men for duping Amazon

Three Haryana-based men accused of duping e-commerce giant Amazon of lakhs of rupees were arrested by Uttar Pradeshs cybercrime police, officials said on Thursday.The accused, two of them from Fatehabad and one from Hisar, were nabbed on Wednesday by a team of Noida cybercrime police station, they said.The accused had created several accounts on Amazons website using fake identification and used them to order different products.

UP cybercrime police nabs 3 Haryana men for duping Amazon
Three Haryana-based men accused of duping e-commerce giant Amazon of lakhs of rupees were arrested by Uttar Pradesh's cybercrime police, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, two of them from Fatehabad and one from Hisar, were nabbed on Wednesday by a team of Noida cybercrime police station, they said.

''The accused had created several accounts on Amazon's website using fake identification and used them to order different products. They placed prepaid orders,'' according to a UP police statement.

However, after receiving the goods they would contact Amazon and request a refund claiming that the products were defective or on some other pretext, it added.

Amazon, according to its policy, would then send its delivery partner to pick up the ''defective'' product and refund the money, the police said.

The accused would collude with the delivery agents and replace the original product. The delivery agents would fraudulently mark these orders as ''picked up'' on the database and the accused would get a refund in the bank accounts linked with their Amazon accounts, they said.

The three accused would then sell these products in markets of Delhi-NCR at cheaper rates to make money, they added.

The UP Police had arrested two other members of the gang earlier in July.

Those arrested have been identified as Rajkumar Singh (31), Arvind Kumar (24) and Sitaram Kumar (20). The Noida cybercrime police station team was led by Inspector Vinod Kumar Pandey, the police said.

An FIR has been lodged in the case on charges of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, they said.

