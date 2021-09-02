Anil Deshmukh corruption case: Delhi Court remands lawyer Anand Daga, SI Abhishek Tiwari to two days CBI custody

A Delhi Court on Thursday remanded two days CBI custody of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's lawyer Anand Daga and investigating agency's Sub-Inspector Abhishek Tiwari. Special CBI Judge Vimal Kumar Yadav allowed CBI to quiz Anand Daga and Abhishek Tiwari for two days.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday has sought seven-day police custody of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's lawyer Anand Daga and Sub-Inspector Abhishek Tiwari from a Delhi Court. CBI presented Daga and CBI official Tiwari before the Rouse Avenue court on Thursday hours after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's lawyer Anand Daga for his alleged role in the 'manipulation' of preliminary inquiry in an extortion case against Deshmukh.

CBI told the court that Abhishek Tiwari, Sub Inspector entered into a criminal conspiracy with lawyer Anand Dilip Daga and Unknown others and disclosed case sensitive and confidential documents to Anand Dilip Daga, an unauthorized person for the purpose of subverting investigation of a case in lieu of undue advantage and illegal gratification to himself. CBI submitted before the Court that the custodial interrogation of both the arrestee accused is necessary in the interest of the investigation of the case, in view of the facts and allegations of the case.

CBI told the Delhi Court that they will supply FIR after someday due to some sensitive investigation is going on Tanvir Ahmad Mir, advocate appearing for Daga told the Delhi Court," CBI lodged an FIR on Aug 31 but not supplied FIR despite over 24 hours.

CBI counsel told the Delhi Court that we have instructions from the competent authority that sensitive FIRs can be uploaded in 72 hours". Earlier on Thursday, CBI, in a statement, informed that the arrested accused Anand Daga has been brought to Delhi on transit remand.

"Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's lawyer has been arrested. He has been brought to Delhi on transit remand. Now, two people, including a CBI sub-inspector have been arrested in the case so far. Both arrested persons will be produced before the competent court," said CBI. Earlier on Wednesday, CBI arrested its Sub Inspector Abhishek Tiwari for his alleged role in the 'manipulation' of preliminary inquiry against Deshmukh in connection with the extortion case.

The arrests came after the CBI registered an FIR against the sub-inspector, a Nagpur-based Advocate, and unknown persons on certain allegations, including illegal gratification. On August 29, a report that was allegedly part of a preliminary inquiry conducted by CBI got leaked in media. The report mentions that the agency had concluded that "no cognizable offence has been committed by Anil Deshmukh".

The CBI in its internal inquiry found that Deshmukh's legal team tried to bribe some lower-ranked CBI officials in its preliminary inquiry. Strict action will be taken against the staff who were involved in the case. The investigation is underway to find out if more people were involved in the conspiracy to manipulate the documents. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)