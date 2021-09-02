Bihar Police delegation visits Haryana to study 'Dial 112' project

A seven-member delegation of the Bihar Police on Thursday visited Haryana to study the state's centralised emergency response and support system “Dial 112”.

During their visit, they met Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana, P K Agrawal at state police headquarters in Panchkula.

“The delegation led by DGP-cum-Chairman and Managing Director, Bihar Police Building Construction Corporation, Alok Raj visited to study the recently launched round-the-clock centralised emergency response support system which is functioning from the State Emergency Response Centre (SERC) in Panchkula,” a statement issued by the Haryana Police, said.

During the meeting, Agrawal apprised them about the Haryana Police's initiative towards empowering citizens with 24x7 police assistance.

Describing ''Dial 112'' project as a game changer for serving the citizens, he said now, police will be able to reach an emergency spot even faster and help the needy citizen without any delay.

This service is not just about providing help in crime-related cases, but also serving humanity while responding to diverse distress calls, he said.

In his presentation to the delegation, ADGP Telecom & IT Haryana, A S Chawla, who is also the nodal officer of ''Dial 112'' project, said, “We have put a lot of emphasis on training the staff deputed on 112 project. More than 600 police Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs) have been provided across the state”.

The delegation appreciated Haryana's ''Dial 112'' project and its implementation in the state, the statement said.

