7-day quarantine mandatory for the students coming from Kerala: Karnataka govt

Karnataka government on Thursday, announced new COVID-19 protocols for people entering the state from Kerala. The Karnataka government has made institutional quarantine must for people entering the state from Kerala. Such travellers will have to quarantine themselves for a week, Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar said on Tuesday.

CM Bommai stated that the population residing near the districts bordering Kerala is being vaccinated. He also said, "Students and employees coming from Kerala have to get quarantine for one week."

"The rule will be applicable even for those who are vaccinated and carry a negative RT-PCR test report. They also need to get an RT-PCR test at the end of the seven days quarantine," he further added. It was also stated that the officials have been instructed to check the authentication of test reports and to take strict action against those who get fake COVID test reports.

Currently, Kerala is one of the most affected states in India with COVID-19, having 4,09,036 active cases. (ANI)

