Biden calls top court ruling on Texas abortion ban 'unprecedented assault' on women's rights

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-09-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 21:02 IST
President Joe Biden on Thursday said the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on Texas' abortion ban "is an unprecedented assault on a woman's constitutional rights," after the top court allowed the law to remain in place.

Biden said while the ruling was not the final word on what he called an "extreme" state law, he was directing the federal government to see how it could "ensure that women in Texas have access to safe and legal abortions... and what legal tools we have to insulate women and providers from the impact of Texas’ bizarre scheme of outsourced enforcement to private parties."

