CCTV installation at police stations in full swing: MP DGP

Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police Vivek Johri on Thursday said the work of installing closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) in police stations in the state was proceeding on a war-footing. “The work is going at full-throttle following the Supreme Court's order to install CCTVs at police stations,” he told reporters here after chairing a meeting of police officers of Gwalior and Chambal division. Johri also said, to a question, that the anti-dacoity law of 1981 was not redundant.

“Though dacoities do not take place in the region like earlier, this law is still useful to check crimes,” the DGP said, adding that if it was found to be misused, concerned officials would face action.

