Left Menu

56-year-old woman dead, friend injured in road crash in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 22:59 IST
56-year-old woman dead, friend injured in road crash in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A 56-year-old woman died and her friend was severely injured after they were hit by a car in outer Delhi's Nangloi while taking an evening stroll, police said on Thursday.

Geeta, wife of a sub-inspector posted with the Delhi Traffic Police, died during treatment, while her 46-year-old friend, Shashi Rohilla, is hospitalised and stated to be out of danger, they said.

The police said the car that hit them was seized, and its 22-year-old driver, Deepak of Nangloi, arrested.

They said he was learning to drive with his brother's car when the accident took place.

According to the police, the accident took place on Wednesday evening. The two women, both residents of Nangloi, had gone for an evening stroll around 6 pm near the Rail Neer plant in the area.

A case was registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Nangloi police station, said Parvinder Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India
3
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
4
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021