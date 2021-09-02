56-year-old woman dead, friend injured in road crash in Delhi

A 56-year-old woman died and her friend was severely injured after they were hit by a car in outer Delhi's Nangloi while taking an evening stroll, police said on Thursday.

Geeta, wife of a sub-inspector posted with the Delhi Traffic Police, died during treatment, while her 46-year-old friend, Shashi Rohilla, is hospitalised and stated to be out of danger, they said.

The police said the car that hit them was seized, and its 22-year-old driver, Deepak of Nangloi, arrested.

They said he was learning to drive with his brother's car when the accident took place.

According to the police, the accident took place on Wednesday evening. The two women, both residents of Nangloi, had gone for an evening stroll around 6 pm near the Rail Neer plant in the area.

A case was registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Nangloi police station, said Parvinder Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer).

