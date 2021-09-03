Left Menu

Under Bommai's leadership, BJP will again form govt in Karnataka: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed hope that under the leadership of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will once again form the state government with a full majority.

ANI | Davanagere (Karnataka) | Updated: 03-09-2021 09:00 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 09:00 IST
Under Bommai's leadership, BJP will again form govt in Karnataka: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed hope that under the leadership of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will once again form the state government with a full majority. Shah on Thursday arrived in Karnataka for the first time after the change of guard in the state earlier in July. He was scheduled to inaugurate various development projects in Davanagere.

Addressing the people at the inauguration ceremony, he said the party decide to give Bommai the responsibility to be the new Chief Minister of Karnataka adding that BS Yediyurappa, the Chief Minister preceding him, did not leave any stone unturned for the development of Karnataka, especially villages and farmers, during both his stints. The Union Minister further stressed that in Karnataka, an era of development started under the rule of the party and Yediyurappa.

He also said that Bommai took several small but important initiatives, like no salute from the police or doing away with many things related to VVIP culture. He also took several steps to ensure transparency. The Union Minister launched various development projects at Davanagere in Karnataka on Thursday at a total cost of Rs 50 crore. He inaugurated the Gandhi Bhawan, the Police Public School and the GM Institute of Technology's central library in Davanagere. He also felicitated Freedom Fighters and expressed gratitude towards them for their invaluable contribution in the country's freedom struggle. Bommai and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage; Brazilian viper venom may become tool in fight against coronavirus, study shows and more

Science News Roundup: Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at ne...

 Global
4
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021