Rugby-Australia team to play All Blacks in Rugby Championship

Australia named the following team to play the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship in Perth on Sunday: Matchday squad:

15-Tom Banks, 14-Andrew Kellaway, 13-Len Ikitau, 12-Samu Kerevi, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-Noah Lolesio, 9-Tate McDermott, 8-Rob Valetini, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Lachie Swinton, 5-Matt Philip, 4-Darcy Swain, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 2-Folau Fainga'a, 1-James Slipper. Replacements: 16-Lachlan Lonergan, 17-Angus Bell, 18-Taniela Tupou, 19-Izack Rodda, 20-Pete Samu, 21-Nic White, 22-Reece Hodge, 23-Jordan Petaia

