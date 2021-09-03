Rugby-Australia team to play All Blacks in Rugby Championship
Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 03-09-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 10:16 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Australia named the following team to play the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship in Perth on Sunday: Matchday squad:
15-Tom Banks, 14-Andrew Kellaway, 13-Len Ikitau, 12-Samu Kerevi, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-Noah Lolesio, 9-Tate McDermott, 8-Rob Valetini, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Lachie Swinton, 5-Matt Philip, 4-Darcy Swain, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 2-Folau Fainga'a, 1-James Slipper. Replacements: 16-Lachlan Lonergan, 17-Angus Bell, 18-Taniela Tupou, 19-Izack Rodda, 20-Pete Samu, 21-Nic White, 22-Reece Hodge, 23-Jordan Petaia
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Moplah rebellion a manifestation of Talibani mindset: Ram Madhav
Moplah rebellion a manifestation of Talibani mindset: BJP leader Ram Madhav
Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, others to perform at 2021 MTV VMAs
Moplah rebellion a manifestation of Talibani mindset: RSS leader Ram Madhav
Moplah rebellion a manifestation of Talibani mindset: RSS leader Ram Madhav