SC refuses to grant interim bail to Sajjan Kumar in anti-Sikh riots case

Supreme Court On Friday refused to grant interim bail to former Member of Parliament (MP) and Congress leader, Sajjan Kumar, convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, after noting that his medical condition is stable and improving. A two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and also comprising Justice Hrishikesh Roy, refused to grant interim bail to the petitioner and the convict in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, Sajjan Kumar.

As Kumar's lawyer submitted to apex court and sought to allow him to be treated for his bad health condition at Medanta Hospital at his own cost, the court said that he cannot be treated as a "super VIP". "We are not inclined to grant bail," the Supreme Court said.

The Supreme Court had on the last hearing on August 24, asked the probe agency, CBI, to find out and ascertain the medical (health) condition of 1984 anti-Sikh riots case convict and former Congress leader and ex-MP, Kumar, who has sought immediately interim bail on his "worsening health grounds" and it asked the CBI, to file an affidavit by September 6. The former MP from Congress Party, Kumar, who is at present undergoing life imprisonment for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, had moved the Supreme Court seeking immediate interim bail on his worsening health condition.

The Supreme Court was hearing the bail application filed by Kumar seeking immediate release from jail as his health "condition is deteriorating," and thereby the Supreme Court should pass appropriate orders and or directions in this case. The 75-year-old former Congress leader, and former MP, Sajjan Kumar was convicted to life imprisonment for the brutal killing of five members of a family in Raj Nagar in Delhi, during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

Kumar in his bail application had contended before the apex court that he has been in jail since December 2018 and had lost almost around 8-10 kilograms since then. Kumar, who is the main accused in a case relating to the brutal killing of five members of a family in Raj Nagar in Delhi, during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, was convicted guilty, on December 17, 2018, by a Delhi court and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Senior advocate and former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Vikas Singh, appearing for Sajjan Kumar, had raised the health issues of his client before the apex court and said that his client's bail application is still pending. Singh pleaded to the apex court that Kumar "should be immediately released from jail due to his worsening health conditions." Sajjan Kumar had moved many times to the apex court, seeking bail on health grounds, but the court had almost rejected his petition all the time, it came for hearing. (ANI)

