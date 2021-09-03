Delhi HC issued notice on Preet Singh bail plea, main organiser in connection with inflammatory sloganeering near Jantar Mantar

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to Delhi Police on a bail plea of Preet Singh, one of the main organiser arrested in connection with alleged inflammatory sloganeering near Jantar Mantar. A bench of Justice Mukta Gupta today sought the response from Delhi Police on a bail application of Preet Singh and slated the matter for September 15, 2021.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain represented accused Preet Singh submitted that the meeting/programme was held in a very peaceful atmosphere. Every speaker from the Dias delivered a speech only on the topic of protest. Not even a single speaker said anything against any person or community. He also stated that, after the function was finished the organizers left the place of meeting at Jantar Mantar. If thereafter, any person had said anything or given any bite to media using uncalled for words, the organisers including the applicant cannot be held responsible for the same.

Plea also stated that the prosecution has failed to establish any case against the applicant and no material or video clipping has been placed on record to substantiate any allegation against the applicant attracting Section 153-A of IPC. Recently, a trial court while rejected the bail application of Preet Singh observed that there has been active participation by him in his individual capacity and also as the main organiser of the event which was conducted at Jantar Mantar in spite of denial by the Delhi Police and total disregard to COVID-19 protocol issued by the Government of India.

On August 9, a First Information Report had been booked against an unknown group of people in connection with the alleged "raising inciting slogans" at Jantar Mantar. It was alleged by Police that Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay had called on a march "Colonial Laws and Make Uniform Laws" on Sunday where the alleged "objectionable slogans" were raised. Delhi Police senior official earlier told ANI that they are trying to ascertain the authenticity of the video. "After verifying the video strict legal action will be taken against those individuals who have done such act," said the official. (ANI)

