PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 03-09-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 17:41 IST
UP: BJP MLA Vikram Saini appears before special court in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case
BJP MLA Vikram Saini on Friday appeared before a special court here in connection with a case linked to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

The case relates to violence by a group of people, who were returning after cremating two youths, in Kawal village here. The group allegedly damaged properties and set houses on fire.

Saini, the MLA from Khataul, and others were booked in connection with the violence.

The court examined Investigation Officer (IO) Inspector Sampurnanand as a prosecution witness in the case.

Special Judge Gopal Upadhyay fixed September 14 as the next date of hearing in the case.

