PM Modi lauds medal winners at Tokyo Paralympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the three Indian medal-winners at the Tokyo Paralympics on Friday and praised their hard work.Lauding Praveen Kumar, who won a silver medal in the mens high jump T64 event of the Paralympics, Modi said it was the result of his hard work and unparalleled dedication.Congratulating shooter Lekhara, who created history by becoming the first Indian woman to win two Paralympic medals, the prime minister said, More glory at the Tokyo Paralympics.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 19:18 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the three Indian medal-winners at the Tokyo Paralympics on Friday and praised their hard work.

Lauding Praveen Kumar, who won a silver medal in the men's high jump T64 event of the Paralympics, Modi said it was the result of his hard work and unparalleled dedication.

Congratulating shooter Lekhara, who created history by becoming the first Indian woman to win two Paralympic medals, the prime minister said, ''More glory at the Tokyo Paralympics. Elated by the stupendous performance of Avani Lekhara. Congratulations to her on bringing home the bronze medal. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours.'' He also hailed Harvinder Singh, who notched up India's first-ever archery medal in the Paralympics holding his nerves to down Kim Min Su of Korea in a thrilling shoot-off for the men's individual recurve bronze in the ongoing Games. ''Outstanding performance by @ArcherHarvinder. He displayed great skill and determination, resulting in his medal victory. Congratulations to him for winning a historic bronze medal. Proud of him. Wishing him the very best for the times ahead,'' PM Modi said. Competing in his debut Paralympics, Kumar (18) set a new Asian record with a 2.07-metre jump to finish behind Great Britain's Jonathan Broom-Edwards, who notched up his season's best of 2.10 metres for the gold.

''Proud of Praveen Kumar for winning the Silver medal at the Paralympics. This medal is the result of his hard work and unparalleled dedication. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for his future endeavours,'' Modi said in a tweet.

Later, he spoke to Kumar and congratulated him on his achievement. The prime minister lauded his hard work as well as the support he received from his coach and parents, official sources said.

Kumar thanked Modi for conveying good wishes, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

