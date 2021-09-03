Left Menu

MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt visits IMA, interacts with Commandant, cadets

Minister of State Defence Ajay Bhatt visited the Indian Military Academy at Uttarakhand's Dehradun and interacted with the Commandant of IMA and Gentlemen Cadets undergoing pre-commission training there.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 03-09-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 19:38 IST
MoS Defence during his visit to IMA . Image Credit: ANI
Minister of State Defence Ajay Bhatt visited the Indian Military Academy at Uttarakhand's Dehradun and interacted with the Commandant of IMA and Gentlemen Cadets undergoing pre-commission training there. During his visit on September 2-3, Bhatt was briefed about the training facilities and infrastructure of the academy.

The MoS Defence conveyed his deep appreciation for the stellar training standards established at the Indian Military Academy and lauded the overall training imparted to the Gentlemen Cadets, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. He also appreciated the training of a large number of cadets from over 30 friendly foreign countries.

In a solemn ceremony at the IMA War Memorial, Bhatt laid a wreath in remembrance of the brave alumni of the academy, who made supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation and whose acts of bravery continue to inspire our future leaders. (ANI)

