35 IEDs recovered in Jharkhand district
Thirty-five improvised explosive devices (IEDs), suspected to be planted by Naxal outfits to target security forces, were found in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, police said on Friday.
Acting on a tip-off, the security forces recovered the IEDs from villages between Rugrudi and Dodarda in the Kuchai police outpost area on Thursday, Superintendent of Police Anand Prakash said.
Each IED weighed four-five kg, he said.
The explosives were defused by the bomb disposal squad, he added.
