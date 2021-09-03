Left Menu

Accused in case filed by Irani's aide against international shooter surrenders in court

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 03-09-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 19:51 IST
  • India

An accused in a case registered against international shooter Vartika Singh and others by a close aide of Union minister Smriti Irani surrendered in court on Friday.

Judge P K Jayant of the MP-MLA court accepted the remand of Rajnish Kumar Singh and sent him to jail.

On November 23 last year, Vijay Gupta, a close aide of Irani, had filed a case at the Musafirkhana Kotwali against Singh and others for allegedly defaming the Union minister.

On Friday, Rajnish Kumar Singh's advocate, Ravivansh Singh, made him surrender in the court, government counsel Vaibhav Pandey said.

In the case filed by Gupta, besides Vartika Singh, Kamal Kishore Commando and Rajnish Kumar Singh had been made accused.

International shooter Vartika Singh has also filed a case against Smriti Irani and others through the court, accusing them of allegedly demanding money to make her a member of the ''central women's commission''.

