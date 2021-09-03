Left Menu

NTPC to set up ITI in Khargone district of MP

A memorandum of understanding MoU was signed between NTPC Ltd and the Department of Technical Education, Skill Development Employment, Government of MP, at Bhopal on September 3, 2021 for setting up of Government ITI in village Bediya under Sanawad Tehsil of Khargone district under the RR plan of NTPC Khargone project an NTPC statement said.

NTPC to set up ITI in Khargone district of MP
State-run power giant NTPC will set up a government ITI in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between NTPC Ltd and the Department of Technical Education, Skill Development & Employment, Government of MP, at Bhopal on September 3, 2021 for setting up of Government ITI in village Bediya under Sanawad Tehsil of Khargone district under the R&R plan of NTPC Khargone project an NTPC statement said. The MoU was signed by Sanjay Madan, Regional Executive Director (Western Region II & Southern Region) and Jitendra Singh Raje (IAS), Director Skill Development Government of MP in the presence of M K Singh, Chief General Manager, NTPC Khargone.

As per the MoU, NTPC will allocate its community development budget to the extent of Rs 13.70 crore towards infrastructure, building, workshop, hostel, staff quarters, furniture, lab equipment and machinery, landscaping etc.

The ITI will be run by the Government of MP which will have 6 trades such as electrician, fitter, welder, motor mechanic, refrigeration & AC and COPA.

This initiative of NTPC is to facilitate empowering the local youth to develop and enhance their skills.

