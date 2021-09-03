Left Menu

PTI | Junagadh | Updated: 03-09-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 22:01 IST
Guj: 2 cops suspended for thrashing Army man; video goes viral
Two police constables from Gujarat's Junagadh district were on Friday placed under suspension after a video purportedly showing them thrashing an Army jawan went viral on social media, an official said.

Rajesh Bandhia and Chetan Makwana, attached to Bantva police station, were suspended on the order of Junagadh Superintendent of Police Ravi Teja Vasamsetty, he said.

In a video shot on the night of August 29 in Padardi village in Manavdar taluka, two policemen can be seen beating Army jawan Kanhabhai Keshwala, who had come to his village on leave a few days back, with a stick as well as punching him in the presence of other policemen and villagers.

While Keshwala's mother Kaliben told reporters her son was thrashed without any reason, some villagers said police were angry as they believed the Army jawan was part of a mob that attacked police when it had come to the village on information about commotion following a love marriage.

