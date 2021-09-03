Left Menu

Maoist, wanted in killing of 11 policemen, arrested in Bihar

A Maoist, wanted in the 2003 killing of 11 Bihar Police personnel, was nabbed from Rohtas district on Friday, officials said.Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided Yadunathpur area and arrested Sanjhawan Cheron, Superintendent of Police Aashish Bharti said.He was on the run for around 18 years, the officer said.

PTI | Dehri-On-Sone | Updated: 03-09-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 22:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Maoist, wanted in the 2003 killing of 11 Bihar Police personnel, was nabbed from Rohtas district on Friday, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided Yadunathpur area and arrested Sanjhawan Cheron, Superintendent of Police Aashish Bharti said.

He was on the run for around 18 years, the officer said. A police vehicle with 11 personnel in it was blown up by the Maoists in the Nawhatta police station area in 2003.

''All 11 police personnel died on the spot. Cheron was the mastermind of the attack. He is also wanted in several cases pertaining to Naxal attacks in Uttar Pradesh,'' the officer said.

''The arrest of Cheron is a major achievement for the state police, the credit for which goes to the local police officers. All police personnel, who were part of the team that arrested Cheron, will be rewarded. Initial interrogation has revealed that he was still very active in the area,'' he said.

