Six held with over 720 kg cannabis worth Rs 3.50 crore in UP's Hathras

Six people have been arrested by the Hathras Police in Uttar Pradesh after over 727 kg cannabis, estimated to be worth more than Rs 3.50 crore, was seized from their possession, officials said on Friday.The seizure was made on Thursday when the traffickers were held while transporting the cannabis in two cars and a truck, according to Hathras Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal.

Six held with over 720 kg cannabis worth Rs 3.50 crore in UP's Hathras
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Six people have been arrested by the Hathras Police in Uttar Pradesh after over 727 kg cannabis, estimated to be worth more than Rs 3.50 crore, was seized from their possession, officials said on Friday.

The seizure was made on Thursday when the traffickers were held while transporting the cannabis in two cars and a truck, according to Hathras Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal.

"These traffickers were held by a team of the local Hathras Gate police station and a special operations group (SOG). These traffickers told police that they had procured the consignment from Odisha which was meant to be taken to Mathura," Jaiswal said.

"The total contraband seized from them weighs about 727 kilogrammes, with an estimated value of Rs 3.50 crore in the international market," he said.

Those held have been identified as Vishnu Saraswat, Bahadur Jatav, Ravi Kumar, Sukhvir Singh Yadav, Danish and Ranjeet Diwakar, the police said, adding that an FIR has been lodged in the case.

Of the six accused, three hail from Aligarh, two from Mathura and one from Etah in Uttar Pradesh, the police said, adding that the traffickers were interrogated to gather details about their network. The district police chief also announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for the police officials involved in the operation.

