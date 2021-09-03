Left Menu

Mumbai: Man wanted in POCSO case held while trying to flee to Assam

A 24-year-old man wanted in a Protection of Children From Sexual Offences POCSO Act case was held from a train while he was trying to flee to Assam, Mumbai police said on Friday.Rafique Ul Abul Kalam Adha, a native of Assam accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl here, was held on Wednesday by Colaba police, an official said.He was in a relationship with the minor.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 23:39 IST
A 24-year-old man wanted in a Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case was held from a train while he was trying to flee to Assam, Mumbai police said on Friday.

Rafique Ul Abul Kalam Adha, a native of Assam accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl here, was held on Wednesday by Colaba police, an official said.

''He was in a relationship with the minor. After he broke off ties with her, the victim approached police. The man was then charged under IPC and POCSO provisions. He was held from a train on a tip off,'' he said.

