Foreign Secretary Shringla addresses USISPF members

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday addressed the members of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) and discussed with industry leaders the economic relations between the two countries besides thanking the American business community for their support during the devastating second wave of the coronavirus in India.

Shringla was accompanied by Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu at the business roundtable hosted by the USISPF, an India-centric American trade advocacy group.

''Foreign Secretary @Harshvshringla addressed members of @USISPF on India’s economic recovery, the pandemic situation and measures to facilitate investments into India,'' Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said in a tweet. ''He thanked the US business community for their support during the COVID second wave,'' Bagchi said.

Shringla arrived on a high level visit to the US capital on Wednesday from New York.

In a separate tweet, the USISPF said, ''We were pleased to host Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla and Ambassador @SandhuTaranjitS for a discussion with USISPF board members and industry leaders on #USIndia relations.'' The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum is a non-profit organisation committed to creating a powerful strategic partnership between the U.S. and India.

US-India goods and services trade totalled $146.1 billion in 2019, with U.S. goods exports reaching $34.3 billion and U.S. services exports at $24.3 billion. India was the United States’ 12th largest goods export market in 2019, the USISPF said on its website.

Earlier on Thursday, Shringla met top Biden administration officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman, and held substantive discussions with them on the strategic bilateral ties and regional and global issues like the current situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized Kabul.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)