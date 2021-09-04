Left Menu

Foreign Secretary Shringla addresses USISPF members

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-09-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 00:07 IST
Foreign Secretary Shringla addresses USISPF members
  • Country:
  • United States

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday addressed the members of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) and discussed with industry leaders the economic relations between the two countries besides thanking the American business community for their support during the devastating second wave of the coronavirus in India.

Shringla was accompanied by Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu at the business roundtable hosted by the USISPF, an India-centric American trade advocacy group.

''Foreign Secretary @Harshvshringla addressed members of @USISPF on India’s economic recovery, the pandemic situation and measures to facilitate investments into India,'' Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said in a tweet. ''He thanked the US business community for their support during the COVID second wave,'' Bagchi said.

Shringla arrived on a high level visit to the US capital on Wednesday from New York.

In a separate tweet, the USISPF said, ''We were pleased to host Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla and Ambassador @SandhuTaranjitS for a discussion with USISPF board members and industry leaders on #USIndia relations.'' The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum is a non-profit organisation committed to creating a powerful strategic partnership between the U.S. and India.

US-India goods and services trade totalled $146.1 billion in 2019, with U.S. goods exports reaching $34.3 billion and U.S. services exports at $24.3 billion. India was the United States’ 12th largest goods export market in 2019, the USISPF said on its website.

Earlier on Thursday, Shringla met top Biden administration officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman, and held substantive discussions with them on the strategic bilateral ties and regional and global issues like the current situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized Kabul.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021