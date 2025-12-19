Left Menu

Tragic End of a Rebel: Sharif Osman Hadi's Untimely Death Sparks National Outrage

Sharif Osman Hadi, a leader of the July Uprising, died after being shot by masked gunmen in Dhaka. His death has ignited protests and demands for justice. The interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, has vowed to capture the assailants and maintain law and order amidst rising tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 19-12-2025 05:08 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 05:08 IST
Tragic End of a Rebel: Sharif Osman Hadi's Untimely Death Sparks National Outrage
Hadi
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Sharif Osman Hadi, a pivotal figure in Bangladesh's July Uprising, succumbed to his injuries in a Singapore hospital after being shot by masked assailants in Dhaka. Hadi, who was also a candidate in the upcoming elections, was targeted during a campaign event, sparking public outcry and nationwide protests.

In a public address, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus confirmed Hadi's death, promising stringent measures to apprehend those involved in the assassination. The government has declared a one-day state mourning, emphasizing the immense loss to the nation's democratic landscape and urging citizens to remain calm and unified in the face of adversity.

The death of such a prominent leader has led to widespread demonstrations across the country, with protesters demanding justice and accountability. As tensions simmer, the government faces increasing pressure to address the political violence and prevent further unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025