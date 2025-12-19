Left Menu

Mystery Deepens: Possible Link Between University Shooting and Professor's Murder

Authorities are investigating a potential connection between a mass shooting at Brown University and the murder of an MIT professor. A manhunt is underway for the suspect, amidst public pressure and sparse surveillance details. A masked individual captured in security footage is currently being pursued by police.

Updated: 19-12-2025 05:06 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 05:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Law enforcement is closing in on a suspect in last weekend's mass shooting at Brown University, which claimed two lives and left eight people wounded. Investigators are now examining the possibility of a link to the murder of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professor, two days after the campus attack.

The shocking incidents have unsettled both Providence, Rhode Island, where Brown University is located, and Brookline, Massachusetts, the site of Professor Nuno Loureiro's fatal shooting. Loureiro, a 47-year-old MIT professor in nuclear science and engineering, was gunned down in his home, miles north of Brown's campus, intensifying an already tense atmosphere.

As the investigation continues, authorities are urging the public's assistance in finding the suspect, who was captured on nearby residents' security cameras as he fled the scene on foot. Community members remain on edge as the search extends, with the Providence Police and municipal leaders calling for vigilance during this critical manhunt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

