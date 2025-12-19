Mystery Deepens: Possible Link Between University Shooting and Professor's Murder

Law enforcement is closing in on a suspect in last weekend's mass shooting at Brown University, which claimed two lives and left eight people wounded. Investigators are now examining the possibility of a link to the murder of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professor, two days after the campus attack.

The shocking incidents have unsettled both Providence, Rhode Island, where Brown University is located, and Brookline, Massachusetts, the site of Professor Nuno Loureiro's fatal shooting. Loureiro, a 47-year-old MIT professor in nuclear science and engineering, was gunned down in his home, miles north of Brown's campus, intensifying an already tense atmosphere.

As the investigation continues, authorities are urging the public's assistance in finding the suspect, who was captured on nearby residents' security cameras as he fled the scene on foot. Community members remain on edge as the search extends, with the Providence Police and municipal leaders calling for vigilance during this critical manhunt.

(With inputs from agencies.)