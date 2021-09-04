Tennis-U.S. Open order of play on Saturday
Order of play on the main show courts on the sixth day of the U.S. Open on Saturday (play starts at 1500 GMT/11 AM ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding): ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)
10-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) v 17-Maria Sakkari (Greece) 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Kei Nishikori (Japan)
1-Ash Barty (Australia) v Shelby Rogers (U.S.) 4-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Jack Sock (U.S.)
LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM Greet Minnen (Belgium) v 6-Bianca Andreescu (Canada)
11-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) v 23-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) 17-Gael Monfils (France) v 13-Jannik Sinner (Italy)
Lloyd Harris (South Africa) v 7-Denis Shapovalov (Canada) Varvara Gracheva (Russia) v 14-Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indians with travel plans to Canada struggling with the norm to take RTPCR test in third country
U.S. extends travel curbs at Canada and Mexico land borders
U.S. extends travel curbs at Canada, Mexico land borders through Sept. 21
Indians with travel plans to Canada struggling with the norm to take RTPCR test in third country
Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 7,224 new cases